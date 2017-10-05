Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (TD) Stock Price

News coverage about Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Toronto Dominion Bank (The) earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.3218769994521 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several research firms recently commented on TD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Howard Weil raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toronto Dominion Bank (The) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) traded down 0.23% on Wednesday, reaching $57.28. 1,470,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Toronto Dominion Bank has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $57.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42. The stock has a market cap of $105.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank (The) had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Toronto Dominion Bank will post $4.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 31st that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Toronto Dominion Bank (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

About Toronto Dominion Bank (The)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

