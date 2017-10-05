Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Share Price

Media headlines about Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Independent Bank Corp. earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.1064031149124 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ INDB) traded up 0.61% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.75. The company had a trading volume of 28,666 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $76.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.55.

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.20 million. Independent Bank Corp. had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post $3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Independent Bank Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on INDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Compass Point upgraded Independent Bank Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Corp. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other Independent Bank Corp. news, insider Mark J. Ruggiero sold 400 shares of Independent Bank Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $29,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,338.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 1,100 shares of Independent Bank Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $79,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,443 shares of company stock worth $607,108 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Corp.

Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Rockland Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented commercial bank. Its community banking business provides a range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings, and time deposits, and investment management.

