Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Stock Price

Media stories about Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Beacon Roofing Supply earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.821427097569 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BECN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) opened at 52.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.01. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.32. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $53.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post $2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc is engaged in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada. It also distributes complementary building products for residential and non-residential building exteriors. Its product portfolio includes residential roofing products, non-residential roofing products and complementary building products.

