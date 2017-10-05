Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Amkor Technology (AMKR) Stock Price

News articles about Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Amkor Technology earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.6630213759331 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

AMKR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) opened at 10.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.66.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post $0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc is a provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. The Company’s packaging and test services are designed to meet application and chip specific requirements, including the type of interconnect technology; size, thickness and electrical, and mechanical and thermal performance.

