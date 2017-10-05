Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Stock Price

Media coverage about Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ryman Hospitality Properties earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.4478077518318 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) opened at 62.40 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.35.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $298.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post $3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.59%.

RHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS AG cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,903,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,439.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin V. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $631,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,918.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,173,900 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc owns and operates hotels in the United States. Its Hospitality segment operates a network of meetings-focused resorts, including the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee; the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida; the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas; and the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Prince Georges County, Maryland.

