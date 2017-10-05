Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ply Gem Holdings (PGEM) Stock Price

Media coverage about Ply Gem Holdings (NYSE:PGEM) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ply Gem Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the construction company an impact score of 45.6237059145098 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

PGEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Ply Gem Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ply Gem Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Ply Gem Holdings in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of Ply Gem Holdings (NYSE:PGEM) traded up 0.29% on Thursday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 423,717 shares. Ply Gem Holdings has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.52.

Ply Gem Holdings (NYSE:PGEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $544.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.58 million. Ply Gem Holdings had a return on equity of 857.19% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ply Gem Holdings will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ply Gem Holdings Company Profile

Ply Gem Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer of exterior building products in North America. The Company operates through two segments: Siding, Fencing, and Stone, and Windows and Doors. In the Siding, Fencing, and Stone segment, its principal products include vinyl siding and skirting, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, cellular PVC trim and moldings, J-channels, wide crown molding, window and door trim, F-channels, H-molds, fascia, undersill trims, outside/inside corner posts, rain removal systems, injection molded designer accents, such as shakes, shingles, scallops, shutters, vents and mounts, vinyl fence, vinyl railing and stone veneer in the United States and Canada.

