Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) Share Price

Press coverage about Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Horace Mann Educators Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.7110023498087 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE HMN) traded up 0.75% on Thursday, reaching $40.05. 41,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.40 million. Horace Mann Educators Corporation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post $1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HMN. TheStreet raised shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, Director Robert Stricker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $137,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators Corporation

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMEC) is an insurance holding company. Through its subsidiaries, HMEC markets and underwrites personal lines of property and casualty (primarily personal lines automobile and homeowners) insurance, retirement annuities (primarily tax-qualified products) and life insurance in the United States.

