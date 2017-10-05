Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Stock Price

Press coverage about Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Semtech Corporation earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.6888883386452 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

SMTC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Semtech Corporation in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Semtech Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Semtech Corporation in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Semtech Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Semtech Corporation in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) opened at 37.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average is $36.05. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.45. Semtech Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $41.15.

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.91 million. Semtech Corporation had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Corporation will post $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James T. Lindstrom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $181,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark C. Costello sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $33,915.57. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,915.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,957. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation Company Profile

Semtech Corporation is a supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The Company designs, develops and markets a range of products for commercial applications, which are sold into the enterprise computing, communications, consumer and industrial end-markets. Its product lines include Signal Integrity, Protection, Wireless and Sensing, and Power and High-Reliability.

