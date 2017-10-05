Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Stock Price

News stories about Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pan American Silver Corp. earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.142269082884 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) opened at 17.19 on Thursday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.14.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.96 million. Pan American Silver Corp. had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post $0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver Corp. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver Corp. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pan American Silver Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver Corp. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

About Pan American Silver Corp.

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

