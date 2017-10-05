Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Yirendai (YRD) Stock Price

Media stories about Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Yirendai earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.6545932381107 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of Yirendai (YRD) opened at 44.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 8.51. Yirendai has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $45.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Yirendai had a return on equity of 80.79% and a net margin of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $773.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Yirendai’s revenue for the quarter was up 343.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yirendai will post $2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Yirendai’s payout ratio is 45.40%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YRD. ValuEngine downgraded Yirendai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yirendai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Yirendai in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. is engaged in online consumer finance marketplace business in China. The Company conducts its business in China, through Yi Ren Heng Ye Technology Development (Beijing) Co, Ltd. (Heng Ye) and its consolidated variable interest entity, Heng Cheng Technology Development (Beijing) Co, Ltd.

