Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Spectranetics Corp (SPNC) Share Price

News stories about Spectranetics Corp (NASDAQ:SPNC) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Spectranetics Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.8590748402799 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Spectranetics Corp (NASDAQ:SPNC) remained flat at $38.45 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,937 shares. Spectranetics Corp has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $38.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average is $30.10.

Spectranetics Corp (NASDAQ:SPNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.82 million. Spectranetics Corp had a negative return on equity of 194.18% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectranetics Corp will post ($1.16) earnings per share for the current year.

SPNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spectranetics Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.50 price objective on shares of Spectranetics Corp in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.50 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Spectranetics Corp in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Spectranetics Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS AG downgraded shares of Spectranetics Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

About Spectranetics Corp

The Spectranetics Corporation develops, manufactures, markets and distributes single-use medical devices used in minimally invasive procedures within the cardiovascular system. The Company’s products are used to cross, prepare and treat arterial blockages in the heart and legs and to manage pacemaker and defibrillator cardiac leads.

