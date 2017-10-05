Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) Share Price

News coverage about Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hertz Global Holdings earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the transportation company an impact score of 45.4154837077509 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE HTZ) traded down 2.32% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.40. 2,366,034 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $22.97. Hertz Global Holdings has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.04 billion.

Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.51). Hertz Global Holdings had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hertz Global Holdings will post ($1.51) EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HTZ shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Hertz Global Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hertz Global Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on shares of Hertz Global Holdings in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

In related news, SVP Robin Kramer sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $75,871.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hertz Global Holdings Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, formerly Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company is engaged principally in the business of renting and leasing of cars through its Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty and Firefly brands, and equipment through its Hertz Equipment Rental brand. It operates through four segments: U.S.

