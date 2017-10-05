Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) Stock Price

News stories about GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. GCP Applied Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the construction company an impact score of 46.1104785503216 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis's analysis:

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE GCP) opened at 31.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.18 and a beta of 0.97. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $33.70.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals, specialty building materials, and packaging sealants and coatings. The Company operates through two segments: Specialty Construction Chemicals and Specialty Building Materials. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets products to manage performance of Portland cement, and materials based on Portland cement, such as concrete admixtures and cement additives, as well as concrete production management systems.

