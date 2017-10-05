Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Domtar Corporation (UFS) Stock Price

Media headlines about Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Domtar Corporation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.780792928224 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UFS. BidaskClub downgraded Domtar Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Domtar Corporation from $40.50 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Domtar Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Domtar Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Shares of Domtar Corporation (UFS) opened at 44.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average is $38.70. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.49. Domtar Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.99 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Domtar Corporation had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domtar Corporation will post $2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Domtar Corporation’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

In other Domtar Corporation news, insider Michael Fagan sold 4,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $171,975.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at $440,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Buron sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $196,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,766 shares of company stock worth $569,809 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Corporation Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a range of fiber-based products, including communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products. The Company segments include Pulp and Paper and Personal Care. The Pulp and Paper segment consists of the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff and hardwood market pulp.

