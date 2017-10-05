Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Stock Price

Media coverage about Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Deckers Outdoor Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the textile maker an impact score of 45.6649861420247 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Deckers Outdoor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised Deckers Outdoor Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $66.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) traded up 0.730% during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.725. The company had a trading volume of 67,301 shares. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.180 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average of $63.26.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.39. Deckers Outdoor Corporation had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.80) earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post $4.08 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing footwear, apparel and accessories for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company’s segments include operations of its brands, such as UGG, Teva, Sanuk and other brands; wholesale divisions, and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business, which includes E-Commerce business and retail store business.

