Snap Inc. (SNAP) Receives Underperform Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SNAP. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Summit Redstone reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) opened at 14.20 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $17.00 billion. Snap has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 153.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Snap will post ($0.64) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy Sehn sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,204,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,552,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Imran Khan sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $5,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,946,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,196,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,133,598 shares of company stock worth $29,704,362.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc, formerly Snapchat, Inc, is a camera company. The Company’s flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images known as a Snap. The Company offers three ways for people to make Snaps: the Snapchat application, Publishers Tools that help its partners to create Publisher Stories, and Spectacles, its sunglasses that make Snaps.

