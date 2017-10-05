Smith (A.O.) Corporation (AOS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation (NYSE:AOS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smith (A.O.) Corporation has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Shares of Smith (NYSE:AOS) traded down 0.10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.80. The stock had a trading volume of 660,355 shares. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.50. Smith has a one year low of $43.66 and a one year high of $60.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.87.

Smith (A.O.) Corporation (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Smith (A.O.) Corporation had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smith will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $3,241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 277,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,988,659.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Smith (A.O.) Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 12,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Smith (A.O.) Corporation by 3.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Smith (A.O.) Corporation by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Smith (A.O.) Corporation by 6.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Smith (A.O.) Corporation by 7.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith (A.O.) Corporation Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. The Company’s Rest of World segment primarily consists of China, Europe and India. Both segments manufacture and market comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas, gas tankless and electric water heaters, as well as water treatment products.

