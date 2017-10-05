SLM Solutions Group AG (AM3D) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Ag Analysts

SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D) received a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective from equities researchers at Commerzbank Ag in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

AM3D has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on SLM Solutions Group AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on SLM Solutions Group AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. equinet AG set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on SLM Solutions Group AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC Holdings plc set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on SLM Solutions Group AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on SLM Solutions Group AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SLM Solutions Group AG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €31.42 ($36.96).

Shares of SLM Solutions Group AG (AM3D) opened at 33.766 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is €607.11 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €32.52 and its 200 day moving average is €36.33. SLM Solutions Group AG has a 52-week low of €28.10 and a 52-week high of €41.21.

About SLM Solutions Group AG

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Sales and After Sales. The Machine Sales segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines for selective laser melting.

