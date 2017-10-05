SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.21

News stories about SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SiteOne Landscape Supply earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 44.706112972797 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SITE. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) opened at 61.69 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $62.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65 and a beta of 2.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $608.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.94 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc is a national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The Company is a supplier of irrigation, landscape lighting, hardscapes, lawn care supplies, nursery stock, and landscape accessories to green industry professionals. As of October 2, 2016, the Company had over 450 stores.

