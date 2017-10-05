J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Sirius Minerals PLC (LON:SXX) in a report published on Monday morning. They currently have a GBX 45 ($0.60) target price on the potash development company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SXX. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sirius Minerals PLC in a report on Friday, September 29th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.80) price target on shares of Sirius Minerals PLC in a report on Monday, June 19th.

Get Sirius Minerals PLC alerts:

Shares of Sirius Minerals PLC (LON SXX) opened at 25.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 27.23. Sirius Minerals PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 16.75 and a 52 week high of GBX 42.75. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.10 billion.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sirius Minerals PLC’s (SXX) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at J P Morgan Chase & Co” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/sirius-minerals-plcs-sxx-overweight-rating-reiterated-at-j-p-morgan-chase-co.html.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Noel Harwerth bought 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £1,990.71 ($2,640.55).

Sirius Minerals PLC Company Profile

Sirius Mineral Plc is a United Kingdom-based resource development company. The Company is focused on the development of a polyhalite deposit located in North Yorkshire, the United Kingdom. The Company’s focus is on developing a multi-nutrient product, POLY4, to be used as a direct-application fertilizer and as a component in nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK) blending.

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Minerals PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Minerals PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.