Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:SRUN) major shareholder Highfields Capital Management sold 3,241,000 shares of Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $32,960,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II (SRUN) traded down 0.39% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,760 shares. The company’s market cap is $1.06 billion. Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09.

WARNING: “Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II (SRUN) Major Shareholder Highfields Capital Management Sells 3,241,000 Shares of Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/silver-run-acquisition-corporation-ii-srun-major-shareholder-highfields-capital-management-sells-3241000-shares-of-stock.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.