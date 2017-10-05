Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II (SRUN) Major Shareholder Highfields Capital Management Sells 3,241,000 Shares of Stock

Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:SRUN) major shareholder Highfields Capital Management sold 3,241,000 shares of Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $32,960,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II (SRUN) traded down 0.39% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,760 shares. The company’s market cap is $1.06 billion. Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09.
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.