Silver Point Capital L.P. Reduces Position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI)

Silver Point Capital L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 96.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,224,531 shares during the quarter. Bonanza Creek Energy comprises about 0.3% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter valued at $39,717,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter valued at $35,158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter valued at $13,980,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 6,203.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 413,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 406,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter valued at $12,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

BCEI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI) traded up 3.63% during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.30. 37,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $40.60. The firm’s market capitalization is $700.71 million.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc (Bonanza Creek) is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of onshore oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The Company’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are concentrated primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

