Sii Investments Inc. WI Has $811,000 Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

Sii Investments Inc. WI grew its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Sii Investments Inc. WI’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 11.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 74.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 23.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pitney Bowes Inc. alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PBI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Friday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pitney Bowes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) traded up 0.107% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.995. 262,804 shares of the stock traded hands. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.495 and a beta of 1.21.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 15,666.66% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $821.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post $1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.23%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sii Investments Inc. WI Has $811,000 Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/sii-investments-inc-wi-has-811000-stake-in-pitney-bowes-inc-pbi.html.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc is a global technology company. The Company offers customer information management, location intelligence and customer engagement products and solutions to help its clients market to their customers, and shipping, mailing, and cross border e-commerce products and solutions that enable the sending of parcels and packages across the globe.

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.