Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases 2,347 Shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group L.P. were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Waldron LP acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group L.P. during the first quarter worth $661,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group L.P. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 818,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,301,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group L.P. by 32.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 90,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 22,097 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in The Blackstone Group L.P. by 26.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,011,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,745,000 after buying an additional 416,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group L.P. during the first quarter worth $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE BX) traded down 0.104% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.525. The stock had a trading volume of 835,725 shares. The Blackstone Group L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.074 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99.

The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. The Blackstone Group L.P. had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group L.P. will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BX shares. Vetr raised shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.55 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

About The Blackstone Group L.P.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. The Company’s alternative asset management businesses include investment vehicles focused on private equity, non-investment grade credit, secondary private equity funds of funds and multi-asset class strategies. It operates through four segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit.

