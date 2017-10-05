Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases 1,136 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Greenhill & Co. worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co. by 44.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co. by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Greenhill & Co. in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co. by 0.8% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

GHL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co. in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS AG reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Greenhill & Co. in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE GHL) traded up 0.60% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 78,673 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $494.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.27. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $32.45.

Greenhill & Co. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.25 million. Greenhill & Co. had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Greenhill & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.34%.

Greenhill & Co. declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 25th that permits the company to buyback $235.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 55.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Greenhill & Co.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an investment bank. The Company provides financial and strategic advice on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, capital raising and other transactions to a diverse client base, including corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments globally.

