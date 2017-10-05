Signet Financial Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (VEA)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSE:VEA) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick & Co. LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSE VEA) traded down 0.14% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.39. 2,270,626 shares of the company traded hands. Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $43.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th.

