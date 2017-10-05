Short Interest in Vermillion, Inc. (VRML) Grows By 27.9%

Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 982,035 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the August 31st total of 767,768 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,840 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Vermillion in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) opened at 1.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. The firm’s market cap is $90.42 million. Vermillion has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Vermillion had a negative return on equity of 215.26% and a negative net margin of 372.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Vermillion will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Vermillion by 48.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 230,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vermillion by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vermillion by 7.2% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,241,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after acquiring an additional 617,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Vermillion Company Profile

Vermillion, Inc is a diagnostic service and bio-analytic solutions provider. The Company is engaged in the business of developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease. It sells OVA1 risk of malignancy test for pelvic mass disease (OVA1). OVA1 is a blood test designed to, in addition to a physician’s clinical assessment of a woman with a pelvic mass, identify women who are at risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor prior to planned surgery.

