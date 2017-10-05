Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. (SHECY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shin-Etsu Chemical (SHECY) opened at 22.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.63.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor silicon wafers, and silicones worldwide. The companys PVC/Chlor-Alkali segment offers PVC for use in window profiles, and water and sewer pipes; caustic soda for use in paper and pulp, soap, and food products, as well as synthetic textiles; methanol; and chloromethane.

