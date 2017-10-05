Shelton Capital Management Trims Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,817 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kazazian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 72.4% in the second quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 131,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after buying an additional 57,026 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $2,467,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) traded up 0.27% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.31. 229,993 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 1.39. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.18 and a 12-month high of $149.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.01.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.48. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $5.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Shelton Capital Management Trims Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/shelton-capital-management-trims-stake-in-alexion-pharmaceuticals-inc-alxn.html.

In related news, EVP Julie O’neill sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.44, for a total value of $636,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann M. Veneman sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $121,751.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $799,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,190 shares of company stock worth $2,433,669 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.56.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products. The Company’s products include Soliris (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa). The Company’s clinical development programs include Soliris (eculizumab), cPMP (ALXN1101), SBC-103, ALXN1210 (IV) and ALXN1210 (Subcutaneous).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.