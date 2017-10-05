Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shaw Communications completed the sale of its data center operations – ViaWest to Peak 10 Holding Corp. and the purchase of wireless spectrums from Quebecor Media. The company’s rating outlook upgradation by Moody’s Investor Services was a major positive. Massive growth of cable TV subscribers from its Consumer and Wireless divisions marks a major gain for the company. The company has placed itself as a pure-play Canadian telecom company with the divesture of its arm, Shaw Media to Corus Entertainment. Over the past three months, the stock price grew 6.4% as against the industry's growth of 0.6%. However, the company operates in a highly competitive Canadian wireless market. The accumulating debt and decreasing cash flows is likely to escalate expenses going ahead. Rolling out of new brands and advertising promotion also raises expenses, which may impact margins moving ahead.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SJR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Shaw Communications (SJR) opened at 23.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $23.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 57.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,970,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,410 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 93.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,467,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,463 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 65.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,959,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 62.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,562,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 598,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 123.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,217,000 after purchasing an additional 588,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc (Shaw) is a diversified connectivity provider. The Company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Wireless, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services. Under the Consumer division, the Company offers Cable telecommunications and Satellite video services to residential customers.

