Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications SA in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications SA from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications SA in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.03.

Shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE SQNS) opened at 1.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40. Sequans Communications SA has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company’s market cap is $153.94 million.

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 million. Sequans Communications SA had a negative return on equity of 266.78% and a negative net margin of 45.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sequans Communications SA will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications SA in the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications SA in the 1st quarter valued at about $962,000. FNY Partners Fund LP grew its stake in Sequans Communications SA by 657.3% in the 1st quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 71,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 62,439 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Sequans Communications SA by 1,018.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 774,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 705,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in Sequans Communications SA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications SA

Sequans Communications SA is a fabless designer, developer and supplier of fourth Generation long term evolution (4G LTE) semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications, with a specific focus on the single-mode device market. Its semiconductor solutions integrate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits (ICs) along with its signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks.

