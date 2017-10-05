Sensato Investors LLC Lowers Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)

Sensato Investors LLC reduced its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 239,679 shares during the period. Sensato Investors LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 25,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at $436,483,000. AHL Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. AHL Partners LLP now owns 50,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 32,499 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 803,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,737,000 after buying an additional 105,007 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PKI. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE PKI) traded up 0.07% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.25. The company had a trading volume of 143,723 shares. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $45.35 and a one year high of $70.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.22.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.14 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 16.80%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post $2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial and laboratory services markets. The Company operates through two segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment serves the environmental, food, industrial, life sciences research and laboratory services markets.

