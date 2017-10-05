Sensato Investors LLC Has $3.92 Million Stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (SNN)

Sensato Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN) by 75.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 353,512 shares during the period. Smith & Nephew SNATS accounts for about 1.0% of Sensato Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sensato Investors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNN. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 6.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE SNN) traded down 0.26% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.48. The company had a trading volume of 188,929 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average is $34.49. Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $37.22.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.246 per share. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew SNATS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices and services. Its products and services include Sports Medicine Joint Repair, Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies (AET), Trauma & Extremities, Other Surgical Businesses, Knee Implants, Hip Implants, Advanced Wound Care, Advanced Wound Bioactives and Advanced Wound Devices.

