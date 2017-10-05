SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank Of Canada

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s current price.

SCWX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of SecureWorks Corp. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of SecureWorks Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS AG reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of SecureWorks Corp. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) traded up 0.98% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,070 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The company’s market capitalization is $1.00 billion.

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.75 million. SecureWorks Corp. had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post ($0.30) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SecureWorks Corp. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SecureWorks Corp. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SecureWorks Corp. by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in SecureWorks Corp. by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in SecureWorks Corp. by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SecureWorks Corp.

Secureworks Corp. is a holding company. The Company provides intelligence-driven information security solutions. The Company is focused on protecting the Company’s clients from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable companies to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond to security incidents, and predict emerging threats.

