Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) is Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Seattle Genetics accounts for 7.9% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.28% of Seattle Genetics worth $20,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,402,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,903 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 216,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,710 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 59,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 36,157 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seattle Genetics Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.57.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CMO Jonathan G. Drachman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $475,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 10,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $509,299.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,929 shares of company stock valued at $8,342,308 in the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ SGEN) traded down 0.22% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.11. 279,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $8.31 billion. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.31 and a 12-month high of $75.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.86.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 47.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Seattle Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post ($1.68) EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/seattle-genetics-inc-sgen-is-lagoda-investment-management-l-p-s-5th-largest-position.html.

Seattle Genetics Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others. The Company’s marketed product ADCETRIS, or brentuximab vedotin, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.