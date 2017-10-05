Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) to post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air Corporation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Sealed Air Corporation reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air Corporation will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sealed Air Corporation.

Get Sealed Air Corporation alerts:

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Sealed Air Corporation had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 84.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $48.00 price objective on Sealed Air Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sealed Air Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air Corporation in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Sealed Air Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air Corporation in a report on Sunday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/sealed-air-corporation-see-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-46-per-share.html.

In related news, Director Lawrence R. Codey sold 3,500 shares of Sealed Air Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $150,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,303.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sealed Air Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,450,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air Corporation by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 491,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,408,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air Corporation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air Corporation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air Corporation by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) opened at 44.00 on Thursday. Sealed Air Corporation has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $50.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Sealed Air Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

About Sealed Air Corporation

Sealed Air Corporation is engaged in food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection business. The Company’s segments are Food Care (includes Corporate, Medical Applications and New Ventures businesses), Product Care and Corporate. The Food Care segment focuses on providing a range of integrated system solutions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.