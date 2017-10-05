Seaboard Corp (NYSEMKT:SEB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Shares of Seaboard Corp (SEB) opened at 4504.13 on Tuesday. Seaboard Corp has a 12 month low of $3,178.01 and a 12 month high of $4,572.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4,405.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,140.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Seaboard Corp alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/seaboard-corp-seb-stock-rating-lowered-by-bidaskclub.html.

In other Seaboard Corp news, Director Rinaldo D. Barbaro bought 3,735,800 shares of Seaboard Corp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.14 per share, for a total transaction of $523,012.00.

About Seaboard Corp

Seaboard Corporation is an agribusiness and transportation company. The Company is primarily engaged in pork production and processing, and ocean transportation. Its divisions include Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar, Power, Turkey and Other. Overseas, the Company is primarily engaged in commodity merchandising, grain processing, sugar production and electric power generation.

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.