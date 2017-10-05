Scott A. Hill Sells 37,630 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CFO Scott A. Hill sold 37,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $2,635,228.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) traded up 0.71% during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.96. 2,345,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.74. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.27 and a 12-month high of $71.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 27.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post $2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays PLC started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,162,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,541,000 after buying an additional 844,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,446,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,613,000 after buying an additional 396,042 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,817,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,588,000 after buying an additional 721,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,648,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,555,000 after buying an additional 481,909 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,355,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,538,000 after buying an additional 1,883,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc, formerly IntercontinentalExchange Group, Inc, is a network of regulated exchanges and clearing houses for financial and commodity markets. The Company delivers transparent and accessible data, technology and risk management services to markets around the world through its portfolio of exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, ICE Futures, Liffe and Euronext.

