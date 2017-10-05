Scotiabank Downgrades Cameco Corporation (CCJ) to Underperform

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

CCJ has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Cameco Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cameco Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cameco Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco Corporation in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.27.

Get Cameco Corporation alerts:

Cameco Corporation (NYSE CCJ) traded up 1.96% on Tuesday, reaching $9.37. 718,640 shares of the company were exchanged. Cameco Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $13.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.71 billion.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Cameco Corporation had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post $0.14 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/scotiabank-downgrades-cameco-corporation-ccj-to-underperform.html.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cameco Corporation by 9.8% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco Corporation by 4.6% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Corporation in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Cameco Corporation by 55.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Corporation in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco Corporation

Cameco Corporation (Cameco) is a uranium producer. The Company is primarily engaged in the exploration for and the development, mining, refining, conversion, fabrication and trading of uranium for sale as fuel for generating electricity in nuclear power reactors in Canada and other countries. The Company operates through three segments: uranium, fuel services and NUKEM.

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.