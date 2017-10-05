Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Amerco (UHAL)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Amerco worth $9,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UHAL. Waldron LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amerco during the first quarter worth about $236,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Amerco by 37,433.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amerco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amerco during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amerco by 14.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amerco alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UHAL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amerco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amerco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) opened at 365.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $372.85 and its 200 day moving average is $368.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.08. Amerco has a 52 week low of $307.80 and a 52 week high of $398.94.

Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($0.02). Amerco had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $957.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.51 EPS. Amerco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amerco will post $20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Amerco (UHAL)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/schwab-charles-investment-management-inc-raises-holdings-in-amerco-uhal.html.

Amerco Profile

AMERCO is a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator through its subsidiary, U-Haul International, Inc (U-Haul). The Company supplies its products and services to help people move and store their household and commercial goods through U-Haul. It sells U-Haul brand boxes, tape, and other moving and self-storage products and services to do-it-yourself moving and storage customers at its distribution outlets and through uhaul.com and eMove Websites.

Receive News & Ratings for Amerco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.