Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schneider Electric Unspon (NASDAQ:SBGSY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded Schneider Electric Unspon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Schneider Electric Unspon (NASDAQ SBGSY) traded down 1.15% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.25. 67,801 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. Schneider Electric Unspon has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

Schneider Electric Unspon Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Buildings, Infrastructure, Industry, and IT. The Building business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

