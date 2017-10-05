Scge Management L.P. Sells 411,238 Shares of Five9, Inc. (FIVN)

Scge Management L.P. reduced its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 411,238 shares during the quarter. Five9 comprises approximately 4.0% of Scge Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Scge Management L.P. owned approximately 1.32% of Five9 worth $15,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 4,389.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, potrero capital research llc purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Five9 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) traded up 1.38% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,397 shares. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.41 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94.

In other Five9 news, EVP Daniel P. Burkland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $221,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 13,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $276,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,007 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,510. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9 Inc (Five9) is a provider of cloud software for contact centers. The Company’s purpose-built Virtual Contact Center (VCC) cloud platform delivers a suite of applications that enable the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales and marketing functions. The Company’s solution, which consists of its VCC cloud platform and applications, allows simultaneous management and optimization of customer interactions across voice, chat, e-mail, Web, social media and mobile channels, either directly or through its application programming interfaces (APIs).

