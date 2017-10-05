Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) Trading Up -0.9%

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s share price was up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.58 and last traded at $49.12. Approximately 1,275,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,790,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRPT shares. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.79.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.08. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.20 billion.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $35.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.52 million. The firm’s revenue was up 350000.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($1.22) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Cumbo sold 5,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $242,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,513. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 47,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,237,465. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,056 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,208 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of ribose nucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. It operates through discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

