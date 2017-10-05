SAP SE (SAP) Shares Bought by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in SAP SE were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 221,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,269,000 after buying an additional 16,324 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE by 51.8% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 28,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE by 24.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAP. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SAP SE in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SAP SE in a report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of SAP SE in a report on Friday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on SAP SE in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SAP SE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.84.

SAP SE (NYSE SAP) opened at 110.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.31. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $111.21.

SAP SE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 20th that authorizes the company to buyback shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SAP SE Company Profile

SAP SE (SAP) is a software and service provider. The Company offers enterprise application software. The Company operates through two segments: Applications, Technology & Services segment, and the SAP Business Network segment. The Applications, Technology & Services segment is engaged in the sale of software licenses, subscriptions to its cloud applications, and related services (primarily support services and various professional services, and support services, as well as implementation services of its software products and education services on the use of its products).

