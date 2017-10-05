Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BidaskClub cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) traded up 1.08% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,996 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $45.64.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post $2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 554.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance and Investment Management. The Company’s Community Banking segment operates through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering a range of financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

