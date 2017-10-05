Sand Grove Capital Management LLP Purchases 275,737 Shares of Time Warner Inc. (TWX)

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP raised its position in shares of Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,142,376 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,737 shares during the period. Time Warner makes up approximately 20.3% of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Time Warner worth $114,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Time Warner by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bellwether Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Time Warner by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Time Warner by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Time Warner by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Time Warner during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Time Warner in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Time Warner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Group LLC lowered Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Time Warner in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Time Warner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.91.

Shares of Time Warner Inc. (NYSE TWX) opened at 103.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.02. Time Warner Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.32 and a 52 week high of $103.72.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Time Warner had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Time Warner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Time Warner Inc. will post $6.10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Time Warner’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

Time Warner Profile

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of premium pay television and over the top (OTT) services and premium pay, basic tier television and OTT services internationally, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video, and videogame production and distribution.

