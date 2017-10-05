San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Trims Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA cut its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 132,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 3,349,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,699 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $849,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 50,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 4,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) traded down 0.72% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.94. 284,459 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $57.52 and a 12-month high of $91.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.95 and a 200 day moving average of $80.88.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $972.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.87 million. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post $5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.362 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 77.54%.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,076 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $251,893.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,997.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,453 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $200,876.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,829 shares of company stock worth $561,905. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated is engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling specialized semiconductor products used by its customers for a range of embedded control applications. The Company operates through two segments: semiconductor products and technology licensing. In the semiconductor products segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal and timing products.

