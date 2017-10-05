San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Holds Holdings in Dollar General Corporation (DG)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA held its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Dollar General Corporation were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation by 18,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation by 7,109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 11,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $866,789.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,046. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE DG) traded up 0.11% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,165 shares. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.96. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.97 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average is $73.40.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Dollar General Corporation had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post $4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Dollar General Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on Dollar General Corporation from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Dollar General Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $85.00 target price on Dollar General Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup Inc. raised their target price on Dollar General Corporation from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dollar General Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.79.

Dollar General Corporation Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a discount retailer. The Company offers a selection of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel. The Company’s consumables category includes paper and cleaning products (such as paper towels, bath tissue, and other home cleaning supplies); packaged food (such as cereals, spices, sugar and flour); perishables (such as milk, beer and wine); snacks (such as candy, cookies, and carbonated beverages); health and beauty (such as over-the-counter medicines and personal care products); pet (pet supplies and pet food), and tobacco products.

