San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Acquires 300 Shares of Sony Corp Ord (SNE)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Corp Ord (NYSE:SNE) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Sony Corp Ord were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Sony Corp Ord by 5.6% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Sony Corp Ord during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in Sony Corp Ord by 206.3% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sony Corp Ord by 1.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sony Corp Ord during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. downgraded Sony Corp Ord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.60 to $39.93 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sony Corp Ord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sony Corp Ord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Sony Corp Ord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.74 price target on shares of Sony Corp Ord in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sony Corp Ord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Shares of Sony Corp Ord (NYSE SNE) traded down 1.8481% during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.8364. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,889 shares. Sony Corp Ord has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.6531 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97.

Sony Corp Ord (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Sony Corp Ord had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $1,858.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,735.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sony Corp Ord will post $2.21 EPS for the current year.

About Sony Corp Ord

Sony Corporation (Sony) is engaged in the development, design, manufacture and sale of various kinds of electronic equipment, instruments and devices for consumer, professional and industrial markets, as well as game consoles and software. The Company’s segments include Mobile Communications, Game & Network Services, Imaging Products & Solutions, Home Entertainment & Sound, Devices, Pictures, Music, Financial Services and All Other.

