Sampo Plc (SAXPY) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Sampo Plc (NASDAQ:SAXPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Sampo Plc (NASDAQ:SAXPY) traded down 0.30% on Wednesday, hitting $26.57. 17,581 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.59. Sampo Plc has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $27.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion and a PE ratio of 15.30.

